DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

DDI stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. 25,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 18.68.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

