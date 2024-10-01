DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 7%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 33,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 31,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.68 and a current ratio of 18.68. The stock has a market cap of $777.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

