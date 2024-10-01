DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DSL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. 473,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.