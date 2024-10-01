DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
DSL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.94. 473,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.24.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.