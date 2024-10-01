Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $118.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,244. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

