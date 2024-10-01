DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

