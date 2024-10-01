Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,988,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $156,446.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 177.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

