Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

DT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.12. 2,306,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

