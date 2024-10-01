East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. 533,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Barclays raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

