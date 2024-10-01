ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Down 15.5%

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) dropped 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.10). Approximately 136,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 110,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of £55.55 million, a PE ratio of 4,850.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.56.

In related news, insider David Hallas bought 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($26,751.07). 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

