Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
Electrovaya stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 14,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrovaya will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
