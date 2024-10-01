Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.80

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.80 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 157.72 ($2.11), with a volume of 1305896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.80 ($2.18).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.27) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £929.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 149.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,500.00%.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

