Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Down 7.6%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 60,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 158,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Emerald Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $939.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Emerald by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

