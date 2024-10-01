Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Down 16.7%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 13,390,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,473,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Down 17.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £3.21 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.