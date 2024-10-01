Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.64

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 446964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191 in the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,419,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

