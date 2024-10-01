Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 5.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,027,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,381,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 71.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

