Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSCP opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

