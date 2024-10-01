Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,397 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 791,818 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,064,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,353.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 252,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 539,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 208,055 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

