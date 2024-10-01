Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 54062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Environmental Waste International Stock Down 50.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
Environmental Waste International Company Profile
Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Environmental Waste International
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.