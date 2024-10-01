EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 3.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

