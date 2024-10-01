EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $164.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 241.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

