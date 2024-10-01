EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,328,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

