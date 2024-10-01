EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 115.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $151.24 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.90. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

