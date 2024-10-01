EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 140,781 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

