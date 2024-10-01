EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 582.0% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWB opened at $314.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $314.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

