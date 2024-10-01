EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

