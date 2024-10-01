EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.47 and a 200-day moving average of $171.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $183.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

