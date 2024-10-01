Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Equitable Trading Down 0.7 %

Equitable stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. 829,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

