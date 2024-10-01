Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equitable stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. 829,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
