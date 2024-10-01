Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 1st (AA, ACIU, APTV, AR, BLD, BPOP, CDW, CGNT, CNX, CRL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 1st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $245.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $139.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $317.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $334.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

