Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 1st (AA, ACIU, APTV, AR, BLD, BPOP, CDW, CGNT, CNX, CRL)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 1st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $245.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $139.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $317.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $334.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

