Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 1st (APA, BA, BAH, BANC, BKU, BLK, BOKF, CACI, CHK, CHRD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 1st:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $774.00 to $864.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $577.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $950.00 to $975.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $183.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $4.25 to $4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

