Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 24,810,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Erasca alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Erasca Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,270,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 545,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,667,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERAS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,087. The stock has a market cap of $449.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.