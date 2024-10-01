ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESCO Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $126,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.98. 72,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.