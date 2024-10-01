ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
ESCO Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.98. 72,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
