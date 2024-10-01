Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Gap Down to $65.21

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.21, but opened at $63.58. Esquire Financial shares last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 1,154 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 19.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

