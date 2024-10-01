Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.43. Eterna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,765.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,466.71%.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

