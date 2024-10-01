Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,369,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
