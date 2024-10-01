Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETONGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 71,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Eton Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,369,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ETON stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 88,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,247. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 1.30. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETONGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.