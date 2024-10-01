Evercore ISI Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $80.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. 785,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $79.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

