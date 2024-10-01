Evercore ISI Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $278.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $274.30. The company had a trading volume of 485,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

