Evercore ISI Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $630.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $605.00 to $630.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $614.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,054. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.11. The stock has a market cap of $234.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.