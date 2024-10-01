Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

