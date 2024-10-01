Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.48

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 189335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
Evotec Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.