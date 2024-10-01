Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.47. Evotec shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 116,721 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
