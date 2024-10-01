Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Up 14.3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 718,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 138,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Excellon Resources

In other Excellon Resources news, insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 270,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$25,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 642,500 shares of company stock worth $64,147. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

