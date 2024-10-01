Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

