Exeter Resource (TSE:XRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Exeter Resource Corporation (TSE:XRC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:XRA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$1.94. Exeter Resource shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.
Exeter Resource Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93.
About Exeter Resource
Exeter Resource Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Maricunga Region, Chile. It operates through the mineral property acquisition, exploration and development segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exeter Resource
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Exeter Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeter Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.