Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
EXPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Experian Stock Up 0.5 %
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
