Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Experian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

