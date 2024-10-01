Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 2.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.15 and last traded at $119.91. Approximately 7,536,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,757,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

