F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 225,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 863,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price target on F3 Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get F3 Uranium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FUU

F3 Uranium Stock Performance

About F3 Uranium

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

(Get Free Report)

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.