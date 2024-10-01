FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,365,270.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.98. 195,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,471. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

