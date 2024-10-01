Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FICO stock traded down $30.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,912.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,200. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,759.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,489.11. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,962.96. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,705.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.