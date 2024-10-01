Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 3.0 %

FMNB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. 115,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $550.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

