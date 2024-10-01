FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,050. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $273.53 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

